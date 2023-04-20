Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta homeless advocate remembered as ‘amazing human being’

Lynda Barrs had been helping the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority for decades, acquiring millions of dollars with her grant writing and more.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A longtime advocate for the homeless here in Augusta has died.

Lynda Barrs had been helping the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority for decades, acquiring millions of dollars with her grant writing and assisting thousands with homelessness, care and more.

She also helped open the doors of the Homeless Resource Center back in 2017.

MORE | Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher

“It’s going to be difficult without her here, but we want to make sure that we to pick up where she left off,” said Mary Harrison, interim executive director.

Augusta Commission member Jordan Johnson said he misses he already.

“The work that she’s done and the legacy that she’s leaving, I think it’s going to speak for itself,’ he said.

“Lynda was an amazing human being.”

Her family is holding an open celebration at Warren Baptist Church on May 13.

