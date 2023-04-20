3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect in the Dadeville mass shooting has been arrested by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation.

ALEA, along with other law agencies, held a joint press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST to announce the arrest of two suspects in the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

According to officials, the suspects have been named as 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough of Tuskegee. Both are charged with four counts of reckless murder each.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill of Auburn, was arrested and charged with the same crimes as the other suspects.

Though two of the three suspects are teenagers, authorities say the two will be charged as adults.

Four people are dead and over 30 people injured following a shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night, April 15.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report the shooting happened at 10:34 CST on Broadnax Street.

According to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, the four victims have been identified as:

Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Camp Hill

Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Dadeville

Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, Opelika

Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, Dadeville

The following agencies will be present: ALEA SBI, the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

