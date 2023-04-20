Submit Photos/Videos
1 injured in shooting on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to officials, deputies responded to Dollar General at 802 Stevens Creek Road, at 8:16 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

MORE | 2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case

Deputies located the victim with one gunshot wound. Officials say her injuries are non-life threatening.

A subject has been detained in connection to this shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

