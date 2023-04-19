Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Weight lifters with disabilities breaking barriers in Georgia

“I like to show people what they can do as opposed to what they can do.”
Breaking barriers through strength training
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An update on a young Georgia weightlifter. When Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy first introduced us all to him, he was headed off to an international competition in Europe. Not only was he triumphant, but his success is also proving to be contagious!

The belief in this room at Roswell Barbell is that anyone can lift.

“We are in meet prep because we are competing on Memorial Day weekend in Chicago,” said Coach Josh Porter, Founder of Big Dog Barbell.

“The most empowering thing in life is strength,” said Cary Callahan, Owner of Roswell Barbell.

Once a week Josh Porter trains a group of students with physical disabilities.

“He is awesome. He lets the kids train for free here,” said Josh.

“He told me about what I do and, ‘I said bring them over! Bring the over! Anybody can lift,’” said Cary.

Every week, the team has become stronger and stronger.

“Harper could not stand up out of a chair unassisted. Harper is now deadlifting over 150 pounds,” said Cary.

“Strength training is especially important for people with intellectual disabilities, their obesity rates are higher than...the national average,” said Josh.

The last time we met Coach Porter and one of his students Dave, Dave qualified for a world championship competition in England, and they were fundraising.

“He won the World Championships competing against other 18 and 19 years old’s. This was not Special Olympics. He set world records in all his lifts,” said Josh.

Josh knew the other kids he trains will have opportunities as Dave did, and he didn’t want their families to have to worry about money when giving a hard-earned experience to their kids.

”The more and more we can get, the more I can spend on them,” said Josh.

Big Dog Barbell is now an official 501c3.

DONATE/SUPPORT BIG DOG BARBELL:

The whole point of the non-profit is to make sure the team has as many open doors in the world as possible, to make sure their paths are always lined with possibility.

”They are just really amazing humans,” said Josh.

CHECK OUT ROSWELL BARBELL:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
Jami Janae Davis
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder
Donele Sizemore
Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher

Latest News

Monday, work began for the five new murals on Newberry Street.
Work begins for new murals in Aiken County storm drain contest
John Patrick
One on One with Richard Rogers | The host of Augusta Golf Show
Due to weather, the Augusta National Golf Club grounds were evacuated and play was suspended on...
Augusta National Women's Amateur final round
Jill Brown, executive director at First Tee
One on One with Richard Rogers | First Tee of Augusta celebrates 22 years
Trash bottle generic
Augusta mayor leads community-wide trash pickup