Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Study puts SC near bottom of nation in female representation in state government

At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.
At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report shows women are drastically underrepresented in elected offices even though they make up a majority of the state’s population.

At the South Carolina State House, women hold less than 15 percent of seats in the legislature.

That’s a 3 percent drop from last year after five female lawmakers lost their seats last November.

That also puts South Carolina 47th in the nation when it comes to female representation at state houses.

Current lawmakers say women are just as likely to win seats as male candidates but they’re less likely to be asked to run or believe they’re qualified enough.

“As women, we bring a different skillset,” Beth Bernstein (D - Richland) said. “Me, personally, I think in the legislature and our experiences as women are different from those of men, and we need to make sure our voice is heard.”

Groups like the multi-partisan “Women in Leadership” organization are focused on recruiting, training and providing resources for women running for office in South Carolina.

They say last year, they worked with more than 800 women across the state who were interested in running and want to bring that number up this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Natalie Paine
Former Augusta DA faces no discipline after previous allegations
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Appling mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
Ga. jail staff forced out after inmate eaten alive by bugs
Investigators say 35-year-old Tommy Christopher Bellamy was kayaking Saturday when he decided...
‘A spirit of happiness’: Friends remember kayaker found in Savannah River

Latest News

According to the City of Vidalia Police, 20-year-old Jami Janae Davis, of Midville, was...
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for April 19
Jones Creek neighbors are ‘excited about the possibilities’ of newly sold clubhouse
Jones Creek neighbors are ‘excited about the possibilities’ of newly sold clubhouse
Fort Gordon housing in D.C.
3 military moms leave D.C with hope about Fort Gordon housing