South Carolina moves closer to law that could restart executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, South Carolina has more than 30 inmates on death row, but no way to legally carry out their executions.

However, a bill that could restart lethal injections in South Carolina is likely headed to the governor soon.

Earlier this year, state senators passed what’s known as a shield law bill, and the House approved it Wednesday in a vote largely along party lines.

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday’s vote is “a great step towards finally giving these grieving families the long overdue closure they are owed by law.”

It could allow the state to begin carrying out executions for the first time since 2011.

South Carolina has three methods of executing convicted inmates sentenced to die: firing squad, electric chair and lethal injection.

The firing squad and electric chair are currently on hold, pending a court review into their legality.

And the state says it can’t carry out lethal injections because it hasn’t been able to get the drugs it need to do that, since its batch expired a decade ago.

This bill, called a shield law, would keep drug manufacturers’ and pharmacies’ identities hidden from public disclosure if they sell South Carolina lethal injection drugs.

“Families of the victims cannot get closure because, not withstanding the fact that a sentence of execution has been handed down, we are unable to carry that out,” said Rep. Weston Newton, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The director of the state’s prison system has said the bill wouldn’t guarantee South Carolina would be able to obtain the drugs – but without it, discussions are impossible.

Opponents argue the measure would cloud government transparency – even keeping lawmakers themselves from knowing who the state is working with – and how much money is going toward it.

“We’re doing more than just allowing the acquisition of drugs to administer this penalty,” said Rep. Will Wheeler, D-Lee. “We’re giving away any oversight that the agency has over this process and essentially just letting it all be done in the dark. Don’t tell us about it, we don’t want to know about it, just bring out a dead body.”

Newton counters: “Both the bill and the amendment do require the state’s two financial offices work with the Department of Corrections so that the records are kept in a deidentified condition.”

House members amended the bill Wednesday to impose criminal penalties of up to three years in prison for people who violate this law.

And they added a ban on members of the Legislature, their immediate family or businesses with which they’re associated from providing the drugs or medical supplies needed to carry out executions.

“I want to make sure that none of us can profit from this shield law that we’re about to pass,” said Rep. John King, D-York.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.