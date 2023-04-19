Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District on Wednesday announced the death of Donele Sizemore, a fourth-grade teacher at Parkway Elementary.

The 65-year-old died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

She was born in Thomasville and attended Georgia Southern University where she met and married her husband, the late Stephen Wayne Sizemore.

She later graduated from the University of Tennessee.

Her career as a teacher spanned 30 years in multiple states.

She is survived by two sons, several grandchildren and three siblings and their families.

Services are being arranged by Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home in Quitman.

“Death at any age can be difficult to understand. We may feel a variety of emotions such as shock, sadness, confusion, or even anger. What is most important is that we care for and support each other,” the school district said in a note to students and parents.

The counseling team will be available to meet with students.

