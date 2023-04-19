‘Over half of women’: AU spreads awareness on sexual violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which brings a time for advocates, survivors, and the community to come together to spread awareness on sexual violence.

According to the CDC, sexual violence is common, over half of women and almost one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes.

Dr. Allison Foley, an AU professor tells us that this is common crime, that is extremely underreported.

“Victims don’t report for many reasons, including the concern that they will be blamed, shamed and degraded. The concern that they will have a terrible experience navigating the legal system if they do report,” Foley says, “They are right, too, sadly, because our culture is still pretty reluctant to believe that people we live with, work with, socialize with could do something so terrible. Many people still also simply don’t quite understand what consent actually means. It is not just the absence of a NO. It is the presence of a YES.”

RAINN and the It’s On Us campaign utilizes the National Crime Victimization Survey and reports that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men will experience a sexual assault just during college.

When we include other acts, like nonconsensual touching, something that includes physical contact that the person does not consent to, then the CDC places these estimates at about 50% of women and 33% of men, in the United States.

A common misconception, is that victims can’t receive medical services without reporting the crime to police. However, adult victims can receive services at any local hospital without filing a police report.

According to RAINN, however, only 57 arrests are made and only 7 people are convicted out of every 1000 sexual assaults that are reported to police.

Foley says, “People know this, though. Victims know this and so are quite reluctant to put themselves through a public spectacle when the statistics are so grim. We really have to do better, and it starts with believing survivors and supporting the organizations that are out there to help them.”

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Augusta University will host several events to spread awareness and offer support services to students and the public.

The Clothesline Project, throughout the month of April. This initiative displays T-shirts that feature messages and illustrations designed by survivors of sexual assault or allies of sexual violence prevention.

The project is displayed on the Summerville Campus, at the History Walk and Allgood Hall, Forest Hills Campus and Health Sciences Campus at Jaguar Park.

Jags Live Well will host a Wellness Wednesday resource fair at the J. Harold Harrison, MD Education Commons patio on the Health Sciences Campus.

The event will bring awareness to sexual assault, healthy relationships and sexual health. There will be campus and community partners on hand to answer questions and provide information for all.

April 19 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday events for students are designed to promote increased understanding of consent. AU also has planned events to educate about sex trafficking, about how to better support survivors of sexual assault and better prevent it, and to allow survivors to share their stories so people can better understand the challenges they faced.

The TEAMS event, Combatting Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation in Georgia and South Carolina will be apart of the Women’s and Gender Studies Biennial Symposium Series.

Featured speakers are Amy Hutsell, human trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault program director at the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia, and Monique Garvin, deputy director of the violence against women act and human trafficking programs at the South Carolina attorney general’s office.

April 19 - 2 p.m.

Two professors will be speaking at Scholar Spotlight, to talk about the research implications for sexual assault prevention and support of survivors. This event is part of the Women’s and Gender Studies Biennial Symposium Series held in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The night will feature Dr. Elizabeth Culatta, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Dr. Melissa Bemiller, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice. They will discuss their experiences conducting research and the implications of their projects for prevention efforts.

April 24 - from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Take Back the Night, at the Summerville Campus History Walk will be the first in-person, Take Back the Night in two years and the 24th event overall.

It’s a collaboration of community and campus organizations ready to take a stand against sexual violence. There will be speeches and testimonies, campus organization tabling and a candlelight walk.

April 25 - from 6 to 8 p.m.

The last April Wellness Wednesday, will be at the Jaguar Student Activities Center patio on the Summerville Campus.

This event is to bring awareness to sexual assault, healthy relationships and sexual health. Jags Live Well will host the resource fair featuring campus and community partners, activities, giveaways and food.

April 26 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sexual Assault Awareness month allows the community talk openly about sexual violence, to support survivors, increase knowledge and awareness, and identify strategies and resources to prevent sexual violence.

The VA Augusta is holding a awareness month poetry contest to support survivors of military sexual trauma.

VA Augusta is also partnering with the Poetry Matters Project for the 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month Poetry Contest. This year’s theme is Resilience & Recovery.

With the message “We believe you, and we believe in you,” VA Augusta Health Care System is reaching out to Military Sexual Trauma survivors and their families, friends, and supporters throughout Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Military Sexual Trauma, or MST, is the term VA Augusta uses to refer to sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurred during military service.

“Military Sexual Trauma affects more people than we might suspect, but the good news is there are more VA resources available for survivors than ever before,” said Dr. Rebecca Jump, VA Augusta MST Coordinator. “If you’ve experienced MSTand are ready to explore the path toward healing, please reach out. Professional, compassionate help is available.”

April 28 - Deadline for poetry submission

You can also go to the National Sexual Assault Awareness Month website, to find other ways to get involved.

Sexual Assault Resources

