McDonald’s Big Mac sauce to be available for dipping

Big Mac dipping sauce
Big Mac dipping sauce(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The special sauce from Big Macs will soon be available as a dipping sauce at McDonald’s across the region.

Starting April 27, for a limited time, the Big Mac sauce will be available in dip cups at participating restaurants across South Carolina and east Georgia.

The only way to get it is by ordering on the McDonald’s app.

The creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and dippable sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte to pair with other McDonald’s menu items.

The Big Mac has been an icon on the McDonald’s menu since it first debuted nationally in 1968, and the sauce is an unforgettable part of it.

