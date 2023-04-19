Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say

Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A federal jury convicted a man from Oklahoma for the death of his 21-month-old daughter, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents state 28-year-old Devin Sizemore drowned the child in a pond near a barn.

He was estranged from the girl’s mother when he took her for a visit, and when the toddler was not returned, law enforcement was notified.

The DOJ said in a news release that officers realized the young girl was face down in the pond when Sizemore was confronted at the barn.

He admitted he “baptized” his daughter and held her under water for about 30 seconds.

Sizemore was convicted of child abuse resulting in death and voluntary manslaughter.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the child abuse charge and 15 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter charge.

A federal district court judge will determine Sizemore’s sentence at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Appling mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse
Natalie Paine
Former Augusta DA faces no discipline after previous allegations
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
Ga. jail staff forced out after inmate eaten alive by bugs
Central EMS
New ambulance provider wins contract with Augusta

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner...
Florida board passes DeSantis’ expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death