Jones Creek neighbors are ‘excited about the possibilities’ of newly sold clubhouse

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a contentious few months of rezoning, a new buyer now owns the clubhouse at Jones Creek.

The buyer will work to repair and restore the space over the next year.

The buyer only bought the clubhouse and not the full golf course, which is exactly what neighbors did not want. So what does this mean for the rest of the property?

We spoke with the homeowner’s association and they’ve been against this plan from day one.

They say what’s done is done, and they fought the good fight. Now it’s time to support the new owner.

But they do have some nagging questions about the intentions of the new owner. When word got out, it was something the homeowners association president expected.

“It was not surprising, and we’re excited. We’re excited to have a new owner and the possibilities for this building and the facility itself,” said Tripp Nanney, HOA president.

Robbi Raitt will be the managing partner of Jones Creek Clubhouse LLC. He says on his website, “We are excited about the future of Jones Creek and look forward to being a valued neighbor as we undertake the challenge of restoring and renewing the clubhouse. We will welcome the community to the restored building once we complete our renovations.”

The website says they are investing to repair, restore and preserve the facility, but Nanney is concerned about the lack of conversation they’ve had with the new owners.

“He’s gonna have to contact us, and that hasn’t happened yet. So I would like to use this to reach out to him and say, we’re available and anxious to talk to you to understand your intentions for the property,” he said.

Nanney says the possibilities for this area are endless.

“We’re excited about the possibilities and the opportunities. We’re really excited about the potential for them to partner with the driving range and the future golf course that we think is coming back,” he said.

We reached out to see what the plans are with communicating with neighbors. The public relations representative says this is all still in the early stages, and couldn’t give us a timeline.

