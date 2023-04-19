Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Jones Creek neighbors are ‘excited about the possibilities’ of newly sold clubhouse

The Clubhouse at Jones Creek
The Clubhouse at Jones Creek(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a contentious few months of rezoning, a new buyer now owns the clubhouse at Jones Creek.

The buyer will work to repair and restore the space over the next year.

The buyer only bought the clubhouse and not the full golf course, which is exactly what neighbors did not want. So what does this mean for the rest of the property?

We spoke with the homeowner’s association and they’ve been against this plan from day one.

They say what’s done is done, and they fought the good fight. Now it’s time to support the new owner.

But they do have some nagging questions about the intentions of the new owner. When word got out, it was something the homeowners association president expected.

MORE | Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course

“It was not surprising, and we’re excited. We’re excited to have a new owner and the possibilities for this building and the facility itself,” said Tripp Nanney, HOA president.

Robbi Raitt will be the managing partner of Jones Creek Clubhouse LLC. He says on his website, “We are excited about the future of Jones Creek and look forward to being a valued neighbor as we undertake the challenge of restoring and renewing the clubhouse. We will welcome the community to the restored building once we complete our renovations.”

The website says they are investing to repair, restore and preserve the facility, but Nanney is concerned about the lack of conversation they’ve had with the new owners.

MORE | 2 CSRA airports to share in federal grant coming to Georgia

“He’s gonna have to contact us, and that hasn’t happened yet. So I would like to use this to reach out to him and say, we’re available and anxious to talk to you to understand your intentions for the property,” he said.

Nanney says the possibilities for this area are endless.

“We’re excited about the possibilities and the opportunities. We’re really excited about the potential for them to partner with the driving range and the future golf course that we think is coming back,” he said.

We reached out to see what the plans are with communicating with neighbors. The public relations representative says this is all still in the early stages, and couldn’t give us a timeline.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Money generic
Scammer gets thousands from Grovetown 86-year-old
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party
Investigators say 35-year-old Tommy Christopher Bellamy was kayaking Saturday when he decided...
‘A spirit of happiness’: Friends remember kayaker found in Savannah River

Latest News

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Ashley Porrus
Mom says kids were sick entire time living on post
Erin Greer
For families who spoke up Tuesday, it’s too little, too late
Sen. Jon Ossoff holds an oversight session of Fort Gordon housing.
3 military moms leave D.C with hope about Fort Gordon housing