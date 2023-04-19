Impact of delayed abortion pill ruling on Georgia women

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Supreme Court was supposed to decide the fate of access to abortion pills across the country by Wednesday at midnight, but on Wednesday afternoon, the court decided to put off the decision until Friday.

The Justices will decide whether to let lower court rulings stand that would restrict access to mifepristone, a drug used to terminate pregnancies. This case challenges the FDA’s approach to regulating the drug.

The majority of abortions in the U.S. are done by taking a pill. Mifepristone has been used by women for more than two decades.

The Biden Administration has asked the justices to block a ruling from a federal judge in Texas who revoked f-d-a approval for the abortion pill -- mifepristone.

Alicia Hughes, Alicia Hughes, Visiting Assistant Professor at Emory School of Law and Interim Director, Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice.

“The word I would use to describe it all is complete chaos,” said Hughes,

Hughes says the Texas ruling could have greater implications beyond the drug and challenge the prescription of other FDA-approved drugs used for cancer treatment as well as vaccines.

“On one hand we’re dealing with this with an abortion pill right now what if another group has an issue with a drug that treats another issue,” said Hughes.

Georgia Right To Life has more than 30 chapters across the state. Director Zemmie Fleck said pro-life groups across the state are prepared to help pregnant mothers.

“The abortion pill is not in any way helping women, it will continue to harm women. We hear often the term abortion is healthcare. and that is not technically what is happening here. we’re not, we’re not giving health care to women when we’re giving them something that can potentially even kill them” said Fleck.

The Georgia Life Alliance states that chemical abortions are at least four times more likely than surgical abortions to result in some kind of serious complication.

Claire Bartlett, Executive Director of the Georgia Life Alliance sent Atlanta News First this statement in advance of the ruling,

