Grovetown man wanted in aggravated, sexual assault, deputies say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated and sexual assault incident, authorities say.

The department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Waltrell Price, 28, described to be five feet nine inches, around 191 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, officials say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The department advises to not approach the subject, and call 911 or Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212 with any information. Callers can remain anonymous.

