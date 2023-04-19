Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Grovetown Elementary School goes on brief soft lockdown

Grovetown Elementary School goes on brief soft lockdown
Grovetown Elementary School goes on brief soft lockdown(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Elementary School was placed in a brief soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after being notified by local law enforcement about a nearby search.

The school was notified by law enforcement and put in place the lockdown for about five minutes, officials say.

MORE | Rash of road rage raises concerns in Columbia County

Authorities say the school was not involved in any capacity, but out of caution, outdoor activity was temporarily restricted.

School operations immediately resumed and will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Appling mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse
Natalie Paine
Former Augusta DA faces no discipline after previous allegations
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
Ga. jail staff forced out after inmate eaten alive by bugs
Central EMS
New ambulance provider wins contract with Augusta

Latest News

New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
Corps can tear down lock and dam, appeals court rules
Strom Thurmond students donate event funds to Shriners Hospital
Strom Thurmond students donate event funds to Shriners Hospital
Strom Thurmond students donate event funds to Shriners Hospital
Strom Thurmond students donate event funds to Shriners Hospital
The SAAM Clothesline Set up & Campus Decoration photographed at the Augusta University Health...
‘Over half of women’: AU spreads awareness on sexual violence