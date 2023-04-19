Grovetown Elementary School goes on brief soft lockdown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Elementary School was placed in a brief soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after being notified by local law enforcement about a nearby search.

The school was notified by law enforcement and put in place the lockdown for about five minutes, officials say.

Authorities say the school was not involved in any capacity, but out of caution, outdoor activity was temporarily restricted.

School operations immediately resumed and will continue as normal.

