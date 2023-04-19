Ga. bill aims to change housing protocols for foster children

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Senate Bill 133 could bring efforts to reform the housing system to reduce the number of children being put in foster care. The bill would create a uniform process for the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFACS) to take on custody of children.

The bill also references CHINS, or Children in Need of Services. Typically, this is a runaway being disobedient to their parents. The bill requires the court to consider what services have been provided to the child or his or her parent, then, consider what services are available to them that could allow the child to remain at home.

Amy Green-Brandenburg, a child welfare attorney, says she doesn’t believe the bill will bring solutions.

“I think there are going to be a lot of unintended consequences from this, and I think the focus has been put too heavily on numbers instead of helping children and reducing the actual issues,” Green-Brandenburg said.

According to the bill, the court must also consider previous efforts made to secure placing a child other than in DFCS custody. It also requires DFCS to receive notice of a disposition hearing of the child in need and provide information about the availability of services for the child to the court.

According to DFCS, of the 10,000 children in foster care, around 50 to 70 are housed in hotels.

The bill enforces specific protocols to help make it easier for children to stay with their parents. Child advocates say they believe this creates a bigger problem for the parents.

“You may have a parent that’s doing everything they can to protect their child and seek services. They now have a case that says they’ve abused or neglected their child that can have unintended consequences on employment, while the bill was intended to reduce our numbers. I think it reduces the number of keeping the child from getting the services they need,” Green-Brandenburg said.

