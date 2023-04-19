Submit Photos/Videos
F-16 Viper Demo Team coming to Augusta Air Show next month

he F-16 Viper Demo Team will perform at the Augusta Air Show, scheduled for May 13-14 at Augusta Regional Airport.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The F-16 Viper Demo Team will perform at the Augusta Air Show, scheduled for May 13-14 at Augusta Regional Airport.

Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler is the pilot and commander of the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, which calls Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina home.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the show, which will also feature a C-17 Globemaster III Demo, Red Bull Helicopter, the Red Bull Air Force and civilian aerobatics.

Considered the “sports car” of the U.S. military fighter jet community, the F-16 is a single-engine, single-pilot jet. It’s sleek, highly maneuverable, and fast.

The F-16 Viper Demo Team will show off the full capabilities of the jet, including high-speed maneuvers at over 600 mph and G-wrenching turns where Fiedler will feel over nine times the weight of her own body. The demo routine will include inverted spins and a three mile climb straight up that will take less than 10 seconds.

Until Monday, there’s an advance sale on show tickets. For more information, visit https://augustaairshow.com/purchase-tickets.

