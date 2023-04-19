Drag show in one Georgia county cancels over public criticism

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drag performance that was scheduled in Forsyth County has been canceled after organizers said they received criticism and multiple threats following the announcement.

The show called “A Family Fun Show” was planned for Sunday, Apr. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sexton Hall near Cumming.

The show which was promoted on Facebook stated the event would be “filled with dancing, face painting, family and adult fun activities, performances, and more”.

“Just like you would see at any sort of musical theater production there was going to be people playing characters and, yes, men dressed as women and women dressed as men that are going to be doing drag performances but very kid-friendly,” said “Mrs. Ivana,” the organizer.

“Mrs. Ivana” is known for hosting and performing at venues across the state of Georgia.

“We’re not trying to do anything malicious. We just want to have fun, we like the challenge of doing different numbers and doing different productions,” said the performer.

Organizers decided to cancel over an issue of safety after messages that came in.

“People just basically threatening and saying if you do show up here, things could happen, you’re poisoning our county,” said “Mrs. Ivana.”

According to a Facebook post, 150 tickets were sold two weeks prior to the event and guests who purchased tickets will be fully refunded. A total of 230 tickets were sold for a sold-out event, according to the organizer.

“Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone. We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other then that. Our team is taking this very seriously and we will respond to all emails in a timely manner. Thank you.”

"A Family Fun Show" (WANF)

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wrote to Atlanta News First, “To be clear, no criminal threats have been identified and all troubling social media posts that we were made aware of were looked at and were expression of free speech containing no threats.”

The facility where the event was going to be held is a county-owned building. A Forsyth County spokesperson sent the following statement:

Regarding the County’s policy on renting facilities, certain County facilities are available for rent by private parties and groups so long as those persons or groups provide a completed application, pay applicable fees, and submit a damage deposit. As with all County rental requests that satisfy the necessary requirements to rent a particular facility, the County honors the rental policy and the organizer’s First Amendment rights to host their event as well as subsequently cancel the event at their own request.

With any private event that is held at a Forsyth County rented facility, Forsyth County does not endorse nor sanction the opinions, policies, beliefs, conduct, findings, or experience of those individuals or groups holding the event. Forsyth County merely makes its facilities available for community use. In this instance, the applicant satisfied all of the requirements to rent the County facility. As such, the County honored the rental and otherwise respected the individual/group’s freedom of expression that rented the facility as well as their decision to cancel the event. The County will continue to honor citizens’ right of expression as guaranteed by the Georgia and US Constitutions.

In March a federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.

Other states across the country are proposing similar legislation.

Georgia Congressman Rich McCormick, who represents Georgia’s 6th District, is planning to hold a “Forsyth Family Fun Day” Sunday at the same time the drag show was going to be held.

“Rather than protest something, I just wanted to give an alternative, something that was wholesome, family-oriented, something that makes a statement that we all have a choice in life,” he said. “I want to offer something that maybe is better.”

