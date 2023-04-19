Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep skies clear tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s by sunset and drop to the mid-40s by daybreak Wednesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

That warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lots of sun during the day and winds will be out of the south-southwest generally less than 10 mph.

Thursday morning lows will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be warm again in the mid-80s. Sunshine continues Thursday and winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Friday will stay warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Staying dry during the day Friday, but a stray shower is possible Friday night.

Another cold front moves in Saturday and brings us a decent chance for showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms ahead of the front will clear east of the CSRA by sunset Saturday.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. It is looking breezy Sunday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

