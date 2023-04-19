Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry and sunny through the workweek. Scattered showers and storms move in Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep skies clear tonight into early Thursday. Evening temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s after sunset. Winds will be calm overnight.

Thursday morning lows will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be warm again in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine continues Thursday and winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Friday will stay warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 8-12 mph. Staying dry during the day Friday, but a stray shower is possible Friday night.

Another cold front moves in Saturday and brings us a chance for hit or miss showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms ahead of the front will clear east of the CSRA by sunset Saturday.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. It is looking breezy Sunday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

High temperatures will be running above average through Friday.
