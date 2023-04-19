Submit Photos/Videos
Corps can tear down lock and dam, appeals court rules

New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal appeals court has struck down a U.S. District Court ruling that blocked demolition of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam in the Savannah River.

The appeals judges say that if certain requirements are met, the Army Corps of Engineers can proceed with a plan to replace the lock and dam with a structure that allows fish to cross it.

Among the requirements: The height of the river must be maintained enough to meet water-supply and recreational purposes, as required under federal law.

At the center of the lawsuit is the needs of people vs. the needs of fish.

“While popular with humans, the Dam has been less well received by the endangered Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon that populate the Savannah River,” the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals notes in its ruling. “Because the sturgeon can’t pass through or over the dam, they aren’t able to migrate upstream to their historic spawning grounds.”

To meet the needs of those fish, the corps wanted to build a rock dam known as a weir that would still pool water but also allow fish to pass over it.

READ THE LATEST RULING:

The corps conceded that the weir would lower the river level by about 3 feet. And that raised the concerns of local leaders and advocates of recreational uses for the river.

The corps concluded its plan wouldn’t adversely impact the water supply, fishing, large events or the continued general use of boat docks.

“But a simulation the Corps ran in 2019 proved disastrous,” the ruling notes. “During the simulation, the Corps drew the water level in the pool down several feet, exposing mudflats for miles along the Savannah River. The drawdown test ran docks aground and threatened Augusta’s water intake. The Corps ultimately had to halt the test.”

The state of South Carolina, city of Augusta and other entities sued the corps, saying its plan would violate the law.

A U.S. District Court in 2020 ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, issuing a permanent injunction against destruction of the lock and dam. On Wednesday, the appeals court reversed that injunction.

Much of the appeals court’s thought on the matter swirled around whether the water level required by law was a specific number or a malleable target. Arguments also centered on the definitions of certain words and the intention of a comma in the verbiage of the law.

Ultimately, the appeals court decided the law requires a pool “sufficient” to serve as a water supply and for recreational activities, regardless of the pool’s specific level.

While striking down the injunction, the appeals judges are leaving it up to the lower court to decide on whether the corps’ specific plan would keep the pool at a sufficient level to met the law.

