Columbia County buys racquet club, plans for pickleball

Columbia County is getting behind pickleball, which is so popular that even our Nick Viland had to try it.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of purchasing Petersburg Racquet Club during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The pool area will become pickleball courts.

EARLIER | Why Columbia County residents relish pickleball

Staff is still working through the purchase of this property and continuing discussion on how memberships will be handled as we move forward. Once this has been determined, the public will be notified of any potential membership opportunities.

After evaluating the cost to repair, maintain, and operate the pool, the county has made the decision to close the pool area and repurpose it for pickleball courts. Due to the rise in popularity and growing demand of pickleball in the county, it has been determined that the pool area is best suited for new pickle balls courts to make this a true racquet club that services both tennis and pickleball, the county said.

“Petersburg Racquet Club has a long, rich history of tennis in Columbia County, and the county is excited about the future of this purchase,” County Manager Scott Johnson said. “PRC will become part of the county’s Community Services Division under Parks, Recreation, and Events and will be open for public play.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

What the Tech: Apple savings account helps you save more
68 S.C. seniors honored at 7th annual STEM Signing Day
