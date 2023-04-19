Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder

By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County woman has been arrested in Emanuel County after being accused of a Vidalia murder that occurred on Saturday.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, 20-year-old Jami Janae Davis, of Midville, was arrested by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Kaysey Jordan.

Davis has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The case is under investigation at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123.

