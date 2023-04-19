Are you over 50? Check out the Experience Club in Columbia Co.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What do you do when you’re older but not quite senior age and still want to be involved in your community?

In Columbia County, there’s the Experience Club. It’s for people who are 50 and older. We stopped by to see what all goes down in this club.

“Visiting with friends is always fantastic,” said Shelly Hewitt.

Hewitt discovered the Experience Club two years ago.

“I started with the book club, and now I’m kind of going into the hobbies,” she said.

Twice a month, a few dozen club members meet up.

Janet Wheatley is the programs and events manager in Columbia County. She said, “Mainly, we have females in our group, but as you can see today there’s a couple of gentlemen that have joined us. We’re open to ladies and gentlemen to join the group, so anybody that’s 50 plus is more than welcome to come.”

Wheatley says the Experience Club is all about having fun and making friends.

“They’re not quite ready to say we’re seniors and we want to go to the senior center, but they’re getting to that age range where they’re looking for something to do. They may be home during the day or the afternoon,” she said.

They’re learning how to make charcuterie boards. They do different activities each month and even take trips.

Hewitt said: “I had no idea that they did so many different activities. I thought it was just a book club.”

While the book club is part of it, Hewitt says the Experience Club is a lot more than that.

“This is definitely something that’s added a lot to my life and I really love it,” she said.

