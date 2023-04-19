2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County deputies have been arrested on suspicion of bringing contraband into the jail.

On April 10, 2023, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division received information that Deputy Deborah Griffin and Deputy Ellis Belton were involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the agency.

Ellis Belton as a deputy and as an inmate. (Contributed)

As a result of the investigation, investigators determined probable cause existed to charge Griffin and Belton with crossing guard lines with drugs and violation of oath by a public officer, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, they were arrested and booked into the jail.

Deborah Griffin as a deputy and as an inmate. (Contributed)

Griffin began her employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on May 13, 2019. Belton began his employment on February 2, 2021. Both were assigned to the jail.

“This incident will follow the same course as any other criminal investigation, and no other information will be provided at this time,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.