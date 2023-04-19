68 S.C. seniors honored at 7th annual STEM Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - 68 South Carolina high school seniors were honored at the 7th annual South Carolina STEM Signing Day on Monday.

Similar to college signing days for athletes, the students were recognized for their intent to pursue a two or four-year degree in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics field after graduating from high school.

“We’re proud to once again honor and recognize some of South Carolina’s best and brightest talent,” Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, says.

Created in 2017 in South Carolina, STEM Signing Day has expanded to 14 states and has honored more than 2,000 high school seniors, celebrating the next generation of STEM talent. Over 600 South Carolinians have participated in SC STEM Signing Day in the last seven years.

“Individuals who pursue advanced STEM education are the leaders who will drive advancements in technology and create innovative solutions that enhance our quality of life. The future is full of possibilities and opportunities for the students honored at this year’s SC STEM Signing Day, and we’re excited to see what they’ll become,” Hazzard says.

The 2023 SC STEM Signing Day ceremony was held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center and honorees were recognized by the SC House of Representatives, SC Senate, and Governor Henry McMaster at the Statehouse during the afternoon.

Local honored seniors:

Trevor Miller - North Augusta High School

Leah Duncan - Allendale Fairfax High School

Arian Williams - Allendale Fairfax High School

Quentin Johnson - Denmark Olar High

Kaitlyn Simmons - Williston Elko High

Jayden Bloomfield - Strom Thurmond High School

Asya Milton - McCormick High School

Jeremiah Fambrough - McCormick High School

Curtis Mack - Bethune-Bowman High School

Trinity Winningham - Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Kenya Aguirre - Saluda High School

Katie Altman - Saluda High School

Daniel Jones - Saluda High School

