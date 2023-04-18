WATCH: Exclusive interview with Ossoff on Fort Gordon housing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff sat down with News 12 to discuss the ongoing problems with family housing at Fort Gordon.

He spoke with us Tuesday after an oversight session where he heard from Fort Gordon families and Army officials .

Families say they’re exposed to toxic mold and other problems and they’ve been mistreated over issues with the privatized housing that’s run by Balfour Beatty.

Above, watch our exclusive interview with Ossoff.

