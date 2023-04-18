Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Exclusive interview with Ossoff on Fort Gordon housing

After Sen. Jon Ossoff held an oversight session on continuing problems with privatized housing at Fort Gordon, he sat down to speak with News 12.
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff sat down with News 12 to discuss the ongoing problems with family housing at Fort Gordon.

He spoke with us Tuesday after an oversight session where he heard from Fort Gordon families and Army officials.

Families say they’re exposed to toxic mold and other problems and they’ve been mistreated over issues with the privatized housing that’s run by Balfour Beatty.

Above, watch our exclusive interview with Ossoff.

