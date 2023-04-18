Local mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after someone online threatened black magic against her, among other things.

The 26-year-old said that around 2 a.m. Sunday, an unknown person messaged her on Instagram asking her about zodiac signs. She responded and began speaking about her signs and what she believed in.

The unknown person then began demanding payment for services via Cash App.

Several hours later after getting no response, the unknown person again demanded money and told the victim there would be “evil spells” cast on the victim and her family. The victim told the unknown person she would not be sending any money and to stop contacting her.

The unknown person then threatened to kill the victim and her daughter if she did not send payment within the next 48 hours. The victim became concerned and contacted deputies for assistance.

Deputies collected evidence and advised the victim of available remedies and services.

If caught, the unknown person could be charged with terroristic threats and acts, according to deputies.

