Trooper makes progress in recovery after being shot in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The state trooper who was shot morning during a traffic stop is speaking with family at the hospital, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday after he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Patrol spokeswoman Heather Biance said Frazier is making “significant progress” at the hospital and is currently in stable condition. He has spoken with members of his family as well as visitors, she said.

“It is not known at this time how long the medical staff will require him to stay in hospital care,” she said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

The agency said Frazier conducted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle. A deputy with the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and stopped to assist the trooper.

Gathers, the driver of the vehicle, fired a pistol, shooting Frazier in the right side of his face, according to authorities.

Frazier’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The trooper and deputy returned fire, striking the vehicle as Gathers drove away, according to SLED.

A second trooper, a second deputy and an officer with the Bamberg Police Department pursued the vehicle through Bamberg County and into Branchville in Orangeburg County, where Gathers wrecked his vehicle, reportedly crashing it into a house.

Gathers was discharged from a hospital and was transported to the Bamberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights.

Frazier remained hospitalized Monday.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves with Post A , covering Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton counties.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.