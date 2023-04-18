Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina ranks seventh for worst drivers in the U.S. by World Population Review

World Population Review (WPR) ranked South Carolina as seventh for worst drivers in the U.S.
World Population Review (WPR) ranked South Carolina as seventh for worst drivers in the U.S.(Pexels)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - World Population Review (WPR) ranked South Carolina as seventh for worst drivers in the U.S.

The Palmetto State is tied with Texas on the list.

WPR said South Carolina is the only state in the top ten to have over 90% of drivers insured, but has the highest fatalities with 1.83 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

The other states in the top ten are:

1. Mississippi

2. Nevada

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. California

6. Arizona

7. South Carolina and Texas (tied)

8. New Mexico

9. Alaska

