Shred old, private papers at local events to prevent identity theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can prevent identity theft by shredding old private information or paperwork, during community shredding events.

Several local businesses, offices, stores, and more offer either scheduled community days or appointments where you can safely dispose of your information.

Get rid of documents such as old tax returns, credit card, and bank statements, canceled or voided checks, medical and dental records, and pay stubs.

Make sure to use paper items only. Look through what you are shredding and make sure nothing is flammable or could cause damage to the machine such as binder clips, laptop batteries, aerosol cans, lighters, food or general trash, magazines, cardboard, CD or DVD cases, or any plastics.

The UPS Store

The UPS Store works with Iron Mountain® to help make paper shredding and document destruction easy. Just bring the documents you want to shred.

By appointment - 2801 Washington Road, Suite 107

SRP Federal Credit Union

April 22 - from 9 a.m. to noon at 1070 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

Anderson, Adkins & Company

This event is open and free to the public. On-site shred truck, barbeque, and more.

April 28 - from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson, Adkins & Co. 604 Ponder Place

Security Federal Bank

Attendees are limited to three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs before shredding.

May 5 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1607 Walton Way

Associated Credit Union

May 5 - from 1 to 2 p.m. at 3749 Wheeler Road

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

May 10 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 Walton Way

Health Center Credit Union

All monetary donations will be accepted for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. There is a 150lb limit per person. Commercial shredding is subject to a fee/mandatory donation of $100.

June 24 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evans Branch Parking Lot, 4339 Washington Road

