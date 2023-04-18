Poll shows Trump with strong support among Ga. Republicans

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - At a meeting of top Republican officials over the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp brought with him a simple message: it’s time to move on from Donald Trump.

Speaking to party leaders at the Republican National Committee meeting in Tennessee, Kemp, in no uncertain terms, said the party had moved past the former president’s influence.

He echoed those sentiments during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union the next day.

“We cannot get distracted,” Kemp said, referencing the former president’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss, and his myriad legal issues. “If you put it behind you and focus on the game ahead in the future, then you’re going to win. And that was my point yesterday. For people to ultimately be able to win, we have to tell people what we’re for.”

Urging the party to focus on the issues, Kemp still has yet to endorse an alternative primary candidate, although it’s still extremely early in the election cycle.

It’s no secret the governor and Trump have feuded in the past over COVID masking mandates and the 2020 election results; Kemp refused to support a legislative investigation into the election.

But Kemp’s message may not resonate with some Georgia voters, at least not now. A new poll published by University of Georgia shows Donald Trump grabbing 50% of likely Georgia GOP voters. The next best-polling candidate technically isn’t even a candidate yet – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in far behind Trump with the estimated support of 20% of Georgia Republicans.

“Republicans in particular kind of hold true and fast to frontrunners and usually the front runner for Republicans gets nominated,” said pollster Mark Rountree with Landmark Communications. “And that’s historically true.”

Roundtree says Trump’s chances of snagging another nomination are far better the less challengers he has to split party votes with.

“If it stays a diverse field then there’s probably 45% of the Republican primary vote that will not go away,” Rountree said of likely Trump voters. “[Trump] will probably stay there no matter what with those folks.”

Around 5.5% of Georgians are considered “swing” voters, and Rountree says each year, the state’s electorate getting younger and more Democrat with each passing year. That trend may not bode well for Republicans no matter who ends up the nominee, but Rountree says Georgia will be competitive regardless.

Another looming impact on the race is an impending set of indictments out of Fulton County that could include Trump. The former president’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia could land the him a second appearance before a judge and more controversy going into the 2024 race.

Kemp addressed that when asked on Sunday.

“That is not what we can focus on every day,” he said. “You know, I can’t control what the judicial branch is doing or what a local prosecutor is doing in many ways.”

“For, I think, any candidate to be able to win is to talk about what we’re for, focus on the future and not look in the rearview mirror.”

