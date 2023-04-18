Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new entertainment district bigger than the Battery is being planned for south Forsyth County.

The Gathering at South Forsyth is the brainchild of a team led by Krause Auto Group CEO Vernon Krause.

The mixed-use development would be located on 100 acres at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400, which a press release called “the gateway to South Forsyth County.”

The 100-acre site is currently sitting empty, though it was originally zoned to be a mall more than 15 years ago.

Forsyth County Commissioner Alfred John calls the project “an economic driver like no other” that will keep sales dollars in the county.

“For the first time, our students and their families will be able to celebrate milestone achievements like graduations without limitations or being forced to travel outside the County’s boundaries,” John said.

Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson namedropped Halycon and Avalon in Alpharetta as comparisons for the project.

Semanson said, “The vision is to create a village that makes use of the natural landscape surrounding the property. New transportation improvements in this area including the extension of Ronald Reagan Blvd., the widening of McGinnis Ferry Rd. and the new interchange on 400 at McGinnis Ferry will mitigate traffic impacts in the area.”

The development plan includes 1.6 million square feet of commercial space, additional residential units, 450 hotel rooms and 750,000-square-foot arena which could be used for concerts and sporting events, including professional hockey.

Carl Hirsh, managing partner of Stafford Sports which is the consulting firm representing Krause said, “If the NHL ever decides to expand it certainly will be an arena that is capable of hosting the NHL.”

Georgia has not had an NHL team in the state since the Thrashers left in 2011.

Hirsh went on to say, “the reality is, this is not about that (hockey). This is really about creating a great environment, and Vernon giving back to his community which has treated him very well.”

In March NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during a GM meeting that they were not in “expansion mode” at the moment.

“There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don’t have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City. But it’s not really something, at least right now, that’s anywhere close to the front burner for us.” -Gary Bettman

The project will be introduced at a Forsyth County Commission work session Apr. 25. “Public engagement listening sessions” do not have concrete dates, but are slated for May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.