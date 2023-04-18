New ambulance provider wins contract with Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The contract with a new ambulance service provider was passed by the Augusta Commission on Tuesday.

It was approved 8-1, with Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle voting no and Commissioner Alvin Mason not present.

In the draft contract with Central EMS, the ambulance service was looking for a $2.65 million annual subsidy – a higher subsidy than the one sought by Central’s predecessor.

Central wants a 3% boost in the subsidy every the contract is renewed, to account for inflation. The current contract that’s being proposed would be for five years.

Central’s subsidy for this year would be lower than $2.65 million, since we’re well into the year.

As a part of factoring in response times, ambulance amounts and Richmond County’s indigent population that is unable to pay for emergency service, Central EMS says it needs to maintain a 10% annual net income to be able to survive as a company in Augusta.

The contract calls for eight ambulances, six additional ambulances during peak hours and three quick-response vehicles.

Central’s response times and other statistics so far were presented to the Augusta Commission on Tuesday. The range from six minutes and 49 seconds on April 5 to 16 minutes and 23 seconds the next day.

Date Ambulances Calls Transports Average response time April 2 8 61 26 11:35 April 3 8 81 21 14:17 April 4 8 78 41 13:00 April 5 10 86 53 6:49 April 6 11 97 53 16:23 April 7 8 75 29 11:39 April 8 7 74 32 12:11 April 9 10 79 31 14:29 April 10 10 96 38 13:37 April 11 9 94 46 14:38 April 12 10 89 53 14:18 April 13 11 81 47 13:12 April 14 11 88 49 12:54 1April 15 9 92 40 15:50

Central started providing ambulance service in Augusta-Richmond County on April 2 after Gold Cross EMS suddenly pull its services. Gold Cross had previously said it would exit on April 22, after which Central would take over.

But then Gold Cross suddenly said it was leaving, giving 12 hours’ notice.

Central was chosen as Augusta’s new ambulance provider after the city refused to give Gold Cross the subsidies it wanted. One of the last annual subsidies being discussed with Gold Cross was $1.9 million.

Also Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved:

Emergency funding of $1.6 million for the Charles B Webster Detention Center, and maintenance work ranging from glass replacement to roof replacement.

A more than $4 expenditure for programs involving the housing and service needs of low- and moderate-income residents.

