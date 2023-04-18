Submit Photos/Videos
New ambulance provider wins contract with Augusta

“For those crews to do that and bring on 50 people onto the schedule that quick. I’m impressed with the team,” said Central EMS President Gary Coker.
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The contract with a new ambulance service provider was passed by the Augusta Commission on Tuesday.

It was approved 8-1, with Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle voting no and Commissioner Alvin Mason not present.

In the draft contract with Central EMS, the ambulance service was looking for a $2.65 million annual subsidy – a higher subsidy than the one sought by Central’s predecessor.

Central wants a 3% boost in the subsidy every the contract is renewed, to account for inflation. The current contract that’s being proposed would be for five years.

Central’s subsidy for this year would be lower than $2.65 million, since we’re well into the year.

As a part of factoring in response times, ambulance amounts and Richmond County’s indigent population that is unable to pay for emergency service, Central EMS says it needs to maintain a 10% annual net income to be able to survive as a company in Augusta.

The contract calls for eight ambulances, six additional ambulances during peak hours and three quick-response vehicles.

Central’s response times and other statistics so far were presented to the Augusta Commission on Tuesday. The range from six minutes and 49 seconds on April 5 to 16 minutes and 23 seconds the next day.

DateAmbulancesCallsTransportsAverage response time
April 28612611:35
April 38812114:17
April 48784113:00
April 51086536:49
April 611975316:23
April 78752911:39
April 87743212:11
April 910793114:29
April 1010963813:37
April 119944614:38
April 1210895314:18
April 1311814713:12
April 1411884912:54
1April 159924015:50

Central started providing ambulance service in Augusta-Richmond County on April 2 after Gold Cross EMS suddenly pull its services. Gold Cross had previously said it would exit on April 22, after which Central would take over.

But then Gold Cross suddenly said it was leaving, giving 12 hours’ notice.

Central was chosen as Augusta’s new ambulance provider after the city refused to give Gold Cross the subsidies it wanted. One of the last annual subsidies being discussed with Gold Cross was $1.9 million.

Also Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved:

  • Emergency funding of $1.6 million for the Charles B Webster Detention Center, and maintenance work ranging from glass replacement to roof replacement.
  • A more than $4 expenditure for programs involving the housing and service needs of low- and moderate-income residents.

