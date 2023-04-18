Lawmakers look to cut S.C. school districts from 73 to 46

COLUMBIA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Some lawmakers want to consolidate, or combine, even more school districts across South Carolina under proposals before the General Assembly.

Dozens of districts would be affected in every region of the state, spanning from some of the most populous counties to the more rural areas.

“I think for a lot of these counties here, I think it’ll work well for those kids,” said Rep. Terry Alexander, D-Florence. “You reduce the number of superintendents, you reduce the number of assistant superintendents, you reduce the number of assistant, assistant, assistant superintendents.”

The bill would require there only be one school district wholly located in every county in South Carolina.

So it would impact the 11 counties across the state in which there are currently two or more districts.

The bill would allow part of a county to be included in another neighboring county’s district.

It would result in the number of districts shrinking from 73 to 46.

The bill faces pushback in counties like York – which currently has four districts and is growing in population.

“In my district of almost 10,000 students, my families have access to me whenever they want to have access to me. If you put me as superintendent or anyone else as superintendent over a county the size of York County their student access to district leadership and to the board and to the decision making that has to go into help students becomes much, much less,” said Dr. Sheila Quinn, superintendent of the Clover School District (York 2).

A House subcommittee held a hearing on this bill Tuesday – the first step of the legislative process.

With this year’s legislative session ending next month – that means work on this bill will likely continue next year.

