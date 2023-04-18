Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Jury selection wraps in trial for woman accused of killing husband

By Hallie Turner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family has waited more than three years for details and closure after a crime that shocked Augusta.

Police say Eddie Cruey’s wife killed him with a horseshoe stake before burying his body in their yard in 2019.

This week, his wife, Sandra Dales, goes on trial.

Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday. We were there for the proceedings of jury selection that began Monday and carried over into Tuesday.

MORE | Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case

They were swearing jurors in at the end of the day, but the trial never moved forward and won’t until Wednesday.

Some say time heals a lot, but the Cruey family says it leaves too much to think about, and they want closure so he can lay in peace.

MORE | Local mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse

“To get closure on that has been, it’s been mentally taxing. But I would say that however, this trial comes out, guilty or not guilty. I’m finished with it forever and ever,” said Jerry Cruey, Eddie’s dad.

Kelly Cruey is Eddie’s stepmother. She said, “Because of the saying that time heals all, that as time passed, it would get easier, but it just gives you more time to think about it and contemplate it.”

Opening arguments begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. If found guilty, Dales is facing life in prison with or without parole on top of 10-plus years for concealing the death of her husband.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Money generic
Scammer gets thousands from Grovetown 86-year-old
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party
Investigators say 35-year-old Tommy Christopher Bellamy was kayaking Saturday when he decided...
‘A spirit of happiness’: Friends remember kayaker found in Savannah River

Latest News

Housing
Key elements from oversight session on Fort Gordon housing
Jury selection ends in the Sandra Dales trial
Jury selection ends in the Sandra Dales trial
We sat down with one woman who is pushing to give women the right to choose where and how they...
Local mom, activist fighting for birthing rights in Augusta
Raymond Moody
Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit