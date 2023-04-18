Jury selection wraps in trial for woman accused of killing husband

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family has waited more than three years for details and closure after a crime that shocked Augusta.

Police say Eddie Cruey’s wife killed him with a horseshoe stake before burying his body in their yard in 2019.

This week, his wife, Sandra Dales, goes on trial.

Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday. We were there for the proceedings of jury selection that began Monday and carried over into Tuesday.

They were swearing jurors in at the end of the day, but the trial never moved forward and won’t until Wednesday.

Some say time heals a lot, but the Cruey family says it leaves too much to think about, and they want closure so he can lay in peace.

“To get closure on that has been, it’s been mentally taxing. But I would say that however, this trial comes out, guilty or not guilty. I’m finished with it forever and ever,” said Jerry Cruey, Eddie’s dad.

Kelly Cruey is Eddie’s stepmother. She said, “Because of the saying that time heals all, that as time passed, it would get easier, but it just gives you more time to think about it and contemplate it.”

Opening arguments begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. If found guilty, Dales is facing life in prison with or without parole on top of 10-plus years for concealing the death of her husband.

