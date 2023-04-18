I-20 state line project, eastbound traffic shift to start this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation will prepare this week for a major Interstate 20 eastbound traffic shift onto the newly constructed Savannah River and Augusta Canal bridges.

Contractors will work Saturday night to Sunday morning to finalize the shift beginning near Exit 200, River Watch Parkway.

Drivers are moving to the inside lanes or the middle section. Barring any delays, the final shift should be in place by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

“About a month ago we shifted traffic onto the westbound bridge and are excited that eastbound is following closely behind it,” Georgia DOT Project Manager, Albert “Butch” Welch said. “Crews will continue progressing the work on this significant Design-Build project forward in the coming months as the former structures are demolished and reconstructed.”

Weather permitting, the I-20 eastbound traffic shift will be implemented over the weekend with final preparations including striping and barrier wall relocations requiring single-lane closures Thursday through Saturday nights. The anticipated schedule as weather allows is:

From April 20, 9 p.m. to April 21, 6 a.m., one left lane westbound closed

From April 21, 10 p.m. until April 22, 8 a.m., one left lane westbound closed

From April 22, 10 p.m. until April 23, 9 a.m., one left lane eastbound closed

Traffic pacing operations will occur for the final traffic shift. Motorists are advised to drive carefully through the work zone keeping in mind others are also adjusting to the new traffic pattern. For additional information, visit the project website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.