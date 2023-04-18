Former Augusta DA faces no discipline after previous allegations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine is not facing discipline after previous allegations.

In August, in a 180-page document, the State Bar of Georgia was asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special person to look into all of the allegations.

The allegations involve recorded conversations and questioning without an attorney present.

On February 21, 2020, the State Disciplinary Board found probable cause that Paine violated four sections of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.

The formal complaint involved Vaughn Austin Verdi, William Krepps, Emily Stevens, and the murders of Chad Garner and Preston Overton.

It alleges the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office questioned Verdi without informing him of his Miranda rights and continued to question him after Verdi asked for a lawyer.

Full document:

According to the document, Krepps was questioned without his attorney present.

It also alleges Krepps’ attorney asked if her private meeting with Krepps would be recorded, and the sheriff’s office said no. The complaint alleges it was recorded and sent to Paine. Verdi’s attorney alleges the same thing.

Paine is now an assistant district attorney for Columbia County.

A six-month suspension was recommended for her.

She issued this response to News 12 in August:

This complaint stems from an unfortunate oversight on the part of the Sheriff’s office, one that I truly had nothing to do with. My only involvement was notifying the defense attorneys of their clients being transported to the Criminal Investigative Division. In no way did anyone involved in this oversight act with any intention of violating the sanctity of the attorney client privilege, but unfortunately, it happened.

I was previously offered a private letter of reprimand by the Bar that I declined to accept, knowing that this would be made public, because I simply cannot admit to something I did not do.

The case was then referred to a Special Master who heard all of the evidence in the matter and cleared me of any wrongdoing.

Unfortunately, the State Bar seems to have ulterior motives in pursuing this matter, so they have rejected some of the Special Master’s findings and the matter now goes to the Supreme Court. I have complete faith in the Supreme Court of Georgia and their ability to justly apply the standards to the facts of this case. I maintain that I did not conspire with anyone to violate the attorney client privilege and I certainly have confidence that I will be cleared in this matter.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.