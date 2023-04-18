Fire departments respond to house fire in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a house fire on 412 Gray street Edgefield early Tuesday morning.

Edgefield County dispatch says Trenton and Edgefield fire are responding and the fire is fully evolved.

Dispatch says as of midnight, crews are still on scene.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and how the fire started in the first place.

