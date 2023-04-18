Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry and sunny through the workweek. Warming trend through Friday!
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure centers itself over the southeast tonight, causing winds to ease up just a bit. Very dry air in place will allow low temperatures to tumble into the middle and lower 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will continue through the workweek with high temperatures returning to near average Tuesday - highs will reach into the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

That warming trend continues Wednesday through Friday when highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s each day with seasonably cool morning lows in the upper 40s Wednesday, warming to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Another cold front moves in Saturday which should drop temperatures back into the mid-70s Sunday. Rain chances are possible ahead of the front for Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Keep it here for the latest updates heading into the weekend.

