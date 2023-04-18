Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who admitted to kidnapping, raping and killing a teenager on vacation in Myrtle Beach has responded to a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

The mother of Brittanee Drexel, Dawn Pleckan, filed the lawsuit against Raymond Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.

The documents claim in April 2009 that Moody and his then-girlfriend lured Drexel into their SUV while she was walking alone in Myrtle Beach.

Brittanee Drexel (Contributed)

The lawsuit states that they went from Myrtle Beach to a campsite in Georgetown County where Moody held Drexel “against her will and then brutally raped and murdered her.”

It wasn’t until May 2022 that Moody confessed to killing Drexel and led law enforcement to her remains in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County.

Public records show Moody was served the wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 21 while at the McCormick Correctional Institution. He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit, but the deadline passed.

Then on April 14, public index records show a response was filed by Moody. It was a handwritten note that was dated April 3, 2023.

The note states it’s in reference to the lawsuit, Dawn Marie Pleckan v. Raymond Douglas Moody.

Moody wrote one line that states, “I do deny each and every question/statement listed in the requests for admission.”

Raymond Moody filed this response to the wrongful death lawsuit that Brittanee Drexel's mother has filed against him. (Source: Georgetown County public index)

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained that even though the response was submitted past the deadline, the court system may give him a little grace.

“You and I would go to the mailbox or post office and drop it in. But, if you’re in prison, you have to go through prison mail and that gets backed up... so that could screw with the dates and may give him a little extra leeway,” Richardson said.

In the lawsuit, Pleckan states that she wants a jury trial and is entitled to actual damages, special damages, consequential damages and punitive damages due to medical bills she incurred during the ordeal.

Richardson explained that if the case goes back to court, the jury would determine how much money Pleckan can get from Moody.

“When a plaintiff brings a suit, they don’t list the actual amount. They’re saying, ‘We’re either going to supplement it later or we’re going to leave it up to a jury,’” Richardson said.

The solicitor did state the circumstances surrounding the lawsuit are unusual due to the fact that Moody is in jail and his assets are limited.

We did reach out to Pleckan for comment on Moody’s response. She said she wasn’t aware of it and referred us to her attorney for comment.

We reached out to the attorney and waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.