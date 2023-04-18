birthing center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing maternal health crisis.

One out of five pregnancy-related deaths is preventable, and Black women are facing a higher risk.

We sat down with one woman who is pushing to give women the right to choose where and how they give birth.

However, her plan is facing a big roadblock. Katie Chub is a mother, an entrepreneur, and an activist.

“I’m willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get women’s rights. The good old, old boys club is no match for millennial women,” she said.

She’s fighting for a free-standing birth center in Augusta so women can have more options and an experience similar to what she had giving birth to her first child.

Certified nurse midwives, more natural practices, and more affordable births for all women, especially those with low-risk pregnancies.

“OBGYNs can take on the higher risk patients. We’ll take the lower-risk patients. They can focus more of their intentions on the higher risk, and any complications that come up. They can have all of their attention. We will take the lower risk,” said Chub.

But her roadblock is Georgia’s Certificate of Need Program which requires a transfer agreement with a local hospital. While she’s more than willing to work with hospitals here in Augusta, the same can’t be said the other way around.

“We entered into a contract with a local doctor who has admission privileges at all three hospitals, and the government still said no,” said Chub.

Now working with Pacific Legal Foundation, Chub is still pushing to bring the birth center to Augusta despite her challenges with local hospitals.

“At the end of the day, the hospitals view us as competition. We have been opposed from opening out of competition, not out of safety,” she said.

All to bring women another option.

“It’s women’s choice, it’s family’s choice as well,” said Chub.

Chub’s work continues with the Pacific Legal Foundation, hoping to fight back against Georgia’s certificate of need law.

