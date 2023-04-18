Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

birthing center

We sat down with one woman who is pushing to give women the right to choose where and how they...
We sat down with one woman who is pushing to give women the right to choose where and how they give birth.(Sergio Santos/Flickr Creative Commons)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing maternal health crisis.

One out of five pregnancy-related deaths is preventable, and Black women are facing a higher risk.

We sat down with one woman who is pushing to give women the right to choose where and how they give birth.

However, her plan is facing a big roadblock. Katie Chub is a mother, an entrepreneur, and an activist.

MORE | Medical College of Georgia doctor discusses maternal health crisis

“I’m willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get women’s rights. The good old, old boys club is no match for millennial women,” she said.

She’s fighting for a free-standing birth center in Augusta so women can have more options and an experience similar to what she had giving birth to her first child.

Certified nurse midwives, more natural practices, and more affordable births for all women, especially those with low-risk pregnancies.

“OBGYNs can take on the higher risk patients. We’ll take the lower-risk patients. They can focus more of their intentions on the higher risk, and any complications that come up. They can have all of their attention. We will take the lower risk,” said Chub.

But her roadblock is Georgia’s Certificate of Need Program which requires a transfer agreement with a local hospital. While she’s more than willing to work with hospitals here in Augusta, the same can’t be said the other way around.

MORE | What’s next as bill to lower medicine costs fails in the Senate

“We entered into a contract with a local doctor who has admission privileges at all three hospitals, and the government still said no,” said Chub.

Now working with Pacific Legal Foundation, Chub is still pushing to bring the birth center to Augusta despite her challenges with local hospitals.

“At the end of the day, the hospitals view us as competition. We have been opposed from opening out of competition, not out of safety,” she said.

All to bring women another option.

“It’s women’s choice, it’s family’s choice as well,” said Chub.

Chub’s work continues with the Pacific Legal Foundation, hoping to fight back against Georgia’s certificate of need law.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Money generic
Scammer gets thousands from Grovetown 86-year-old
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 injured in Burke County shooting at block party
Investigators say 35-year-old Tommy Christopher Bellamy was kayaking Saturday when he decided...
‘A spirit of happiness’: Friends remember kayaker found in Savannah River

Latest News

Housing
Concerns raised about retaliation for Fort Gordon housing testimony
Local neurodiverse academy receives award for funding programs
What the Tech: Apps can make filing taxes easy
"Doc" Antle
Judge grants motion to modify Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s bond conditions in federal case
School bus generic
Lawmakers look to cut S.C. school districts from 73 to 46