AU promotes safe-sex, offers resources to students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University provides safe-sex resources, supplies, and information to students to improve sexual health and reduce STD risk.

AU’s Safe Sex Supplies Program is a free program to ease access to safe-sex supplies for students. The university educates students on STDs, prevention, sexual health, and relationships.

In 2020, the CDC released a report showing that Augusta had the 6th most cases of STD’s in the country.

Augusta had 1,675 cases for every 100,000 people. That’s ahead of Atlanta, New Orleans and New York.

The most recent Georgia Sexually Transmitted Diseases Surveillance Report of 2019 showed local reported cases of STDs.

Richmond County ranked under the top 10 Georgia counties for cases and Columbia County ranked in the top 25.

Reported cases in public East Central Health District, Augusta, in 2019:

Chlamydia - 3,972

Gonorrhea - 1,368

all Syphilis - 251

According to the CDC, research has reported that condom distribution programs as structural interventions:

Increased condom use, condom acquisition, and condom carrying.

Promoted delayed sexual initiation or abstinence among youth.

Provided cost-effective and cost-saving outcomes on future medical care costs by preventing HIV infections.

Significantly affected condom use behaviors and helped reduce HIV/STD risk among a wide range of at-risk groups such as youth, adults, commercial sex workers, high STD populations, and men.

Students can fill out a form, then either have their supplies mailed to them or they can request to have their items for pick up at the Student Health office. All packages include information on how to use the supplies and sexual health resources.

AU also provides information on all things sexual health and sexually transmitted diseases, where students can research any related topic provided.

AU’s Safe-Sex Supplies Program Goals To make sexual health supplies more easily accessible to Augusta University students. To remove any shame or embarrassment associated with acquiring sexual health supplies. To educate the student engaging in sexual activities of the associated risk and encourage regular STD checks. To provide informational material about sexual health for connoisseur of all sexual levels. To supply at least 15% of AU student residence with Safe Sex Supplies



