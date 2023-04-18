Aiken Department of Public Safety investigates 5 fires in 1 day

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a series of suspicious fires yesterday, authorities say.

Over several hours beginning early Monday morning, the department responded to several fires.

841 Whiskey Road, Fermata Club

The intersection of Clark and Legare Road

349 Jehossee Drive

104 Recreation Drive

170 Price Avenue

The vehicle in the photo as well as the driver were seen in the area of one of the fires and is wanted for questioning.

ADPS investigates 5 fires 1 day (ADPS)

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.