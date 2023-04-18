Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Department of Public Safety investigates 5 fires in 1 day

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken firetruck
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken firetruck(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a series of suspicious fires yesterday, authorities say.

Over several hours beginning early Monday morning, the department responded to several fires.

The vehicle in the photo as well as the driver were seen in the area of one of the fires and is wanted for questioning.

ADPS investigates 5 fires 1 day
ADPS investigates 5 fires 1 day(ADPS)

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip.

