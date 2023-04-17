Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

With tax deadline nearly upon us, are you ready?

By Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - People across the country have until Tuesday at midnight to file their taxes or face penalties.

The tax deadline is usually April 15 but because of a weekend and Washington recognizing Emancipation Day, that deadline was pushed back.

But despite a later deadline, Mark Steber, the chief tax information Officer for Jackson Hewitt, says that most people have already filed for their returns.

Steber also says that because of tax codes returning to pre-pandemic form, people’s returns are looking a little lighter this year.

“We are in fact, or the nation is, as IRS data shows, seeing smaller refunds this year and less people getting refunds, and that’s for a variety of reasons. But they’re not smaller refunds if you look at two years ago. They’re about in line with those,” Mark Steber said.

The deadline to file for an extension is also Tuesday.

The extension deadline is Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County deputies find missing 63-year-old woman

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
The SCDNR is urging caution, and reminding residents about ways to stay safe on the water.
S.C. boating safety bill faces key test this week
What the Tech: Become a garden expert with new app
What the Tech: Become a garden expert with new app
Study: SC ranks 11th in nation for greatest dementia burden