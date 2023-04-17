With tax deadline nearly upon us, are you ready?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - People across the country have until Tuesday at midnight to file their taxes or face penalties.

The tax deadline is usually April 15 but because of a weekend and Washington recognizing Emancipation Day, that deadline was pushed back.

But despite a later deadline, Mark Steber, the chief tax information Officer for Jackson Hewitt, says that most people have already filed for their returns.

Steber also says that because of tax codes returning to pre-pandemic form, people’s returns are looking a little lighter this year.

“We are in fact, or the nation is, as IRS data shows, seeing smaller refunds this year and less people getting refunds, and that’s for a variety of reasons. But they’re not smaller refunds if you look at two years ago. They’re about in line with those,” Mark Steber said.

The deadline to file for an extension is also Tuesday.

The extension deadline is Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.