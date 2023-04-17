Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

What the Tech: Become a garden expert with new app

What the Tech: Become a garden expert with new app
What the Tech: Become a garden expert with new app(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have something growing in your flower bed and don’t know whether to should cut it down, dig it up or feed it, there’s a new app for you.

If you don’t know if it’s helpful plant or a nasty weed that could take over freshly planted flowers, this app might be the thing you need.

MORE WHAT THE TECH COVERAGE:

Unless you’re a horticulturist or flower expert, this is a common question in the spring and summer. Is it a weed or a flower? Is it something that’ll add color or shape to your flower bed or yard? Or should you pull it up before it chokes out the plants you want?

The app “PictureThis”, for iPhones and Android devices, brings an encyclopedia of knowledge to the smartphone you always have with you.

Using your smartphone’s camera, frame the flower or leaf into a diagram and snap a picture. Using artificial intelligence, “PictureThis” scans the image, compares it to thousands of similar leaves, and, using your location, generates a most excellent guess at what you’ve got.

MORE | ‘Totally worth the drive’: Families enjoy strawberry picking at farm

The app claims to be able to accurately identify over 1 million plants.

We tried it on that thing growing in our flower bed and PictureThis says it’s a dogwood. Another unknown thing growing in another bed is an American Black Cherry, otherwise known as a hackberry bush.

If it isn’t recognized by the app, the PictureThis community will chime in to help you. The community is very active.

A premium subscription for PictureThis is $29.99 for a year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B.A. Frazier
South Carolina state trooper shot in Bamberg County
Savannah River
Kayaker’s body recovered from Savannah River after drowning
A Central EMS ambulance was parked in front of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building...
Central EMS draft contract is looking for $2.65 million subsidy
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
63-year-old woman was last seen Saturday morning
Richmond County deputies find missing 63-year-old woman

Latest News

The SCDNR is urging caution, and reminding residents about ways to stay safe on the water.
S.C. boating safety bill faces key test this week
Study: SC ranks 11th in nation for greatest dementia burden
Crews put out a house fire in Orangeburg
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Orangeburg
FILE PHOTO - A sign with Trenton Lehrkamp's photo at a rally in Glynn County.
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation