What to expect as Ossoff puts Army on spot about Fort Gordon housing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will hold a Georgia military housing oversight session Tuesday in the U.S. Senate, focusing on ongoing problems with Fort Gordon family housing.

News 12′s Meredith Anderson – who’s been following the issue for more than a decade – will be there in Washington for the gathering.

Watch live above as Anderson outlines what will happen Tuesday.

It comes a year after Ossoff led an eight-month bipartisan investigation into the mistreatment of military families in privatized housing.

At the session Tuesday, Ossoff hear directly from Fort Gordon military families about the current state of privatized housing on post and the progress made in the last year to improve conditions of these homes.

Ossoff will also be releasing a new report to highlight these findings.

EXPLORING THE IMPACT OF NEW FOCUS ON HOUSING:

At upcoming hearing, Sen. Jon Ossoff will hear directly from Fort Gordon military families about privatized housing, as well as from Army leadership.

At the session, Ossoff will also hear testimony from Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, and Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, deputy chief of staff of the Army, G-9, to hear what progress the Army has made in overseeing and improving privatized housing conditions on Fort Gordon and across the country.

“Protecting the health and safety of Georgia’s military families is among my highest priorities,” Ossoff said. “I remain focused on improving housing conditions for our servicemembers and their families and will sustain this effort to ensure every military family in Georgia and across the country has safe, affordable housing.”

EARLIER COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

Improvements in family housing on the post are something Ossoff, D-Ga., has been pushing for after his monthslong Senate investigation essentially made Fort Gordon the poster child for bad military housing .

The day after Ossoff’s bipartisan hearing last April, the Army announced that it would take immediate action and conduct its own investigation into the conditions of these housing units at Fort Gordon, suspend any requests from Balfour Beatty for incentive fees, and launch an audit of Balfour Beatty’s property management records at Fort Gordon.

In the weeks and months after, Ossoff launched a series of additional inquiries with the Army to call for further oversight of privatized military housing in Georgia and nationwide and later secured a commitment from the Army to inspect all privatized housing at Fort Gordon.

Last week, Ossoff visited Fort Gordon to oversee those inspections .

Ossoff says he’s familiar with ongoing issues with mold, structural problems and other potential health hazards.

Ossoff says military families have already sacrificied so much, and he believes they shouldn’t have to sacrifice safe and healthy living conditions.

He says these home-by-home inspections are an important step toward making things right.

Sen. Jon Ossoff held a news conference at Fort Gordon about troubled family housing at the post.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.