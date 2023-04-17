Submit Photos/Videos
Tech tables teach Thomson High students in a new way

New technology is changing the way students at Thomson High School study anatomy and health sciences.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is changing the way students at Thomson High School study anatomy and health sciences.

The anatomage tables feature virtual pre-set cadavers built right into them and feature scans of real people, allowing students to see firsthand how the body works.

They can even open different organs virtually to see how they work, with details they wouldn’t see in a textbook.

The teacher says it’s changing the way they teach anatomy, and it is a stepping stone for students who want to go into the medical field.

Maureen Adams, biology and anatomy teacher, says, “Kids today learn digitally and this gives them digital and actual 3-D everything that they are going to see in the medical field. It’s much more realistic, it’s more visual and in their face. They can manipulate it and turn it around as opposed to flipping a page in the book.”

Adams says they are grateful for the opportunity to have these tables in different classes across the district.

