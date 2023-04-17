Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect sought after 1 injured in Magnolia Acres shooting

Jalen Young, 20.
Jalen Young, 20.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking to public’s help in searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

According to authorities, Jalen Young, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Friday around 8 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of Magnolia Acres Apartments for shots fired with one person injured.

According to the incident report, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and his leg was also broken. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed Young was the suspected shooter, according to officials. Young is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 149 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Young, contact the Waynesboro Police Department or Investigator Greene at (762) 225-6599 or (706) 554-8030. Callers may remain anonymous.

