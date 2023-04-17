SRP Federal Credit Union donates to Children’s Hospital

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Federal Credit Union employees deducted contributions from their 2022 payroll to donate to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta.

The credit union staff recently presented over $2,500 to the hospital located at 1146 Harper Street. The funds were then matched by the National Association of Credit Unions.

Grace Helms, AVP of Community Development at SRP Federal Credit Union, says, “The contributions to the Children’s Hospital made by SRP staff members have been in place for many years. Their consistent giving exemplifies the dedication of the SRP team members not only to support our local community but also to help children in need of medical care.”

