‘A spirit of happiness’: Friends remember kayaker found in Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a kayaker who died after falling in the Savannah River.

North Augusta investigators say 35-year-old Tommy Christopher Bellamy was kayaking Saturday when he decided to slide down some rocks and went under water.

Rescue crews found his body Sunday afternoon. We spoke with those close to Bellamy, and they say he was just getting back on the right track.

“He had lived a hard life. The street life the, you know, the rough life, and he did straighten it,” said Erika Anderson, Bellamy’s friend.

Bellamy turned his life around and chose to follow a path of positivity. His life is now gone after falling into the Savannah River. A place special for both of them.

“We kayaked together a lot last year on the same river. We have a lot of memories we made,” she said.

Jessie Cunnigham is his coworker and remembers him for how he greeted her every morning.

“Just a spirit of happiness. For me, in my day-to-day work, you know, just to see him throughout as I maneuver throughout the plant and basically in our department. He’s always you know, have a smile.,” said Cunningham.

A smile often times complimentary with a cowboy hat.

“He loved wearing a cowboy hat, and he would wear it at least twice a week,” she said.

And last week he had a new one which showed just the type of person he was.

Anderson said: “Just a week ago, he seen this man that was laying bricks at a gas station, and he didn’t have a hat to keep the sun out of his eyes, and it was so hot that day. So he took his cowboy hat off, and he gave it to him, and he went and bought him another one, you know, just so that he could, you know, help that man out in some shade.”

She says his life shows how others can better theirs.

“Always trying to better yourself and live a better life and help anyone that you can. Always lend a helping hand and go after your dreams,” said Anderson.

He worked at the Bridgestone plant in Graniteville, and Cunningham says there was feeling of loss.

Now those who knew Bellamy will try and move forward while remembering his positivity and always wanting to help those who need it.

